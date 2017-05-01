Well, it’s not the Badgers edge rusher many wanted, but this will do.

Vince Biegel became the second Badger in two years to be selected as the first pick in the 4th round, following Joe Schobert a year ago. Coming to the Green Bay Packers’ defense, Biegel will look to contribute early, as the Packers look to add juice to their pass rush. Senior Personnel Executive Alonzo Highsmith spoke highly of Biegel, calling him a “professional”, in the sense that he takes his game seriously and is always looking for ways to improve.

Schematically, there shouldn’t be a huge adjustment, as the 3-4 scheme employed by Wisconsin is a fairly seamless transition to Green Bay’s odd front Under scheme, though rarely a traditional 3-4 anymore in today’s NFL.

First and foremost, however, Biegel’s contributions early will be on special teams. He was a special teams demon for the Badgers, who use their starters often on special teams to ensure the quality of the unit’s play. Biegel will be a four phase special teamer for the Packers early.

Highsmith also spoke about Biegel’s career at Wisconsin, and how he had many roles. He mentioned that Biegel could play off the ball, and as a pass rusher. This could prove valuable for Biegel because, as Ted Thompson mentioned on Friday night in an interview about new Safety Josh Jones, the team values players’ versatility in order to not need mass substitutions for sub-packages.

Ideally, I think Biegel’s best fit initially on defense is as a passing down rusher, who would pair with Nick Perry at outside linebacker when the Packers go to their 2-4-5 Nickel front, and Clay Matthews bumps down inside, opening the spot for Biegel.

Also, with the lack of legitimate depth at OLB and along the defensive line, don’t be surprised if Biegel and third-round pick Montravius Adams make more immediate contributions than second-round picks Kevin King and Josh Jones.