Imitation is a form of flattery.

At least that's what the Green Bay Packers might be hoping.

With the acquisition of Martellus Bennett and Lance Kendricks via free agency, Green Bay's offense is primed to utilize more two tight end sets than at any time during coach Mike McCarthy's 13-year tenure.

This means the Packers could be taking some pages from the New England Patriots' offensive playbook, especially with Bennett now on board.

It will be an interesting thing to watch as the season gets underway. Read up on this and more in today's cheese curds.

Packers could mirror Patriots' offense--PackersNews.com

The Packers aren't ditching the west coast offense, but it's clear McCarthy wants to change how the Packers attack the middle of the field. Given the talent at wide receiver, this could make Green Bay's offense absolutely lethal.

Five things to watch at Packers' organized team activities--Packers.com

A look at what to expect as the Packers' OTAs get underway. Competition should be plentiful as the road to Super Bowl LII begins now.

No Hollywood hangouts, but Aaron Rodgers and Mike McCarthy forge a closer bond--Wisconsin State Journal

Last year's trying start only strengthened the bond between coach and quarterback. Chemistry between the play caller and the quarterback is key to McCarthy, and he explains his thought process well here.

Packers RB Jamaal Williams rocks the green and gold at the NFLPA rookie premiere--Packers Wire

Here's your first look at Williams in full Packer uniform. While it's weird seeing number 30 and it not being John Kuhn, here's hoping Williams can bring back memories of another no. 30 (franchise leading rusher Ahman Green) as he begins his career.

Packers should get large haul of compensatory picks in next year's draft--ESPN.com

ESPN cites OverTheCap.com saying the Packers should get four compensatory picks next year for their free agent losses (a third, a fifth and two sixths). The Packers won't get a pick from losing Micah Hyde due to the signing of Bennett.

The more the merrier for the Packers, who could further reload in the second and third days of next year’s draft.