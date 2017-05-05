When former Green Bay Packers guard T.J. Lang left for the Detroit Lions a few weeks ago in free agency, a panic rose up among those who follow the Green and Gold. That is understandable, as it is always concerning to lose a Pro Bowler, and especially so when he leaves for a divisional rival.

For weeks, it appeared that the Packers were making no significant efforts to address the interior of the offensive line, which had Lane Taylor, Corey Linsley, and Don Barclay penciled in as starters. Then, in a four-day span, the Packers signed veteran Jahri Evans, drafted the most athletic guard in this year’s class, and added several rookie free agents to begin competing for roster spots.

Add in the competition level for depth provided by Barclay (who will likely return to a backup role with Evans’ arrival) plus the tandem of Kyle Murphy and Lucas Patrick and you have a group of interior linemen that suddenly looks quite a bit better than it did ten days ago.

In today’s curds, we examine the line and some of the recent additions that should give Packers fans some more confidence in that unit’s ability to hold up this season and into the future.

Through the Lens: Photobombing tradition carries on | Packers.com

Aaron Rodgers has had his backups do his dirty work in the past when he's in the Packers' team captain photos, and Brett Hundley has taken to the job quite nicely.

Back to school: Ha Ha Clinton-Dix has reason for missing Packers' workouts - ESPN

Ha Ha has spent the spring finishing his criminal justice degree at Alabama, working out at the Crimson Tide's football facilities instead of at Lambeau Field. He doesn't have any workout bonuses in his contract, but we're betting the Packers are okay with that plan - especially since he is finishing up now.

Packers still confident in a changing offensive line | Packers Wire

For once, the Packers actually like their depth on the offensive line, which is something that they have developed over the past year with a couple of draft picks and a notable free agent signing this offseason.

Oh, Canada: Guard Gray ‘good get’ for Packers | Packersnews.com

According to one scout for another NFL team, Gray was the only one of the Packers’ UDFA signings who had a draftable grade, as that team had him in round six. Gray expects to be an interior lineman and to take some snaps at center as well as guard.

It's all in the (32-inch) arms for new Green Bay Packers CB Kevin King - ESPN

Those 32 inch arms are just as unusual for a Packers cornerback as his extraordinary height and athleticism.

Pete Carroll confirms Richard Sherman trade talks are pretty much dead - SBNation.com

Seattle supposedly had been asking for a first-round draft pick and a middle-round pick, but that offer never came.

Christian McCaffrey signs rookie deal with Panthers - NFL.com

As far as we can tell McCaffrey is the first rookie of the 2017 class to sign his first NFL contract.