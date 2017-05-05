The Green Bay Packers’ rookie minicamp is just underway, and the injury bug has already claimed its first victim. Linebacker Vince Biegel, the Packer’s 4th-round selection out of Wisconsin, left practice with a leg injury per ESPN’s Rob Demovsky. Biegel did participate in the first few drills of the day but has not seen the field since.

The severity of the injury is unknown at this point, but losing Biegel would be more serious than losing a typical rookie as he is expected to contribute immediately as a pass rusher. Hopefully he returns soon, but if not, the Packers may have their first major hole on the roster.

This brings to mind rookie minicamp four years ago, when JC Tretter suffered a serious injury in his first professional practice. Hopefully Biegel’s injury is less serious than the broken ankle that Tretter suffered on that day in 2013. Stay tuned for more updates as the weekend goes along.

UPDATE: It sounds like Biegel has avoided any serious damage, according to this tweet:

#Packers rookie LB Vince Biegel left practice early after getting right shin taped up. Hit the back end of a sled during tackling drills. — Cealey Godwin (@CealeyGodwin) May 5, 2017

This information suggests that the injury will just be a bruise that should heal up fairly quickly.

UPDATE #2: Mike McCarthy confirms that Biegel’s injury is not serious:

McCarthy said there were no major injuries today, including Vince Biegel. Minor stuff all around. #Packers — Michael Cohen (@Michael_Cohen13) May 5, 2017

UPDATE #3: As it turns out, the injury was actually to Biegel’s hand; he has said that he has received X-rays and will continue to be checked out by the medical staff.