In some locker rooms around the NFL, it is expected that rookies buy the veterans expensive dinners as a sort of hazing ritual. Every year, a receipt or two from a group of players’ night out gets posted to social media as a sort of badge of honor for these young players who have had barely any time at all to celebrate the signing of their first contract.

In Green Bay, however, it seems that the leaders on the defense are taking a different tactic: paying it forward to their young proteges.

Last night, defensive lineman Mike Daniels — one of the unquestioned leaders on the Packers’ defense — posted a photo of another of his veterans, Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, celebrating a night out with the Packers’ top two draft picks, Kevin King and Josh Jones:

Let’s give Ha Ha a thumbs-up and some thanks for treating these young players to a warm welcome instead of a big bill to pay. That looks like a pretty solid meal, too: steaks, baked potatoes, and a celebratory round of drinks. Good on you, Ha Ha!

(Also, let’s give a hearty congratulations to King, whose birthday was on Friday — the same day as his first practice in Green and Gold. That’s presumably a birthday sundae or drink of some kind sitting in front of him with a birthday candle in it.)