The Green Bay Packers had needs all across the defense two weeks ago, and using the NFL Draft to fill them is a typical Ted Thompson strategy. We all know that cornerback and pass rusher were among the most critical, and Ted landed players who should contribute from day one at both spots with the two picks he added from the Browns in a trade back from number 29 overall.

Still, inside linebacker and defensive line could be considered needs, and the Packers took steps to address those spots. National writers might not understand how the draft helped bolster the ILB unit, as you’ll see in today’s Cheese Curds below, but the team’s second pick should have a significant role on the interior moving forward.

The defensive line, while not widely considered a need, also got a boost with a pass-rushing tackle in round three, who should help the rotation of interior rushers given the loss of snaps from Datone Jones and Julius Peppers. Without those two players contributing on passing downs, there should be a number of snaps on the inside available, and believe it or not, Mike Daniels can’t do it all by himself.

Here’s a look through the Packers and NFL media for Tuesday morning.

This is a fun look at the Packers' ten draftees, complete with a pretty telling quote from Ted Thompson.

The former Packers linebacker coached King in high school, and he knew after the young man's first game that he would be a special player.

The Packers' trade back from 29 and decision to take King over Cook will be a constant discussion point over the next several years. The fact that Cook landed in Minnesota only adds to the intrigue.

It’s always fun to see which UDFA players catch the eye of different writers. Our Jason Hirschhorn looked closely at Johnathan Calvin, Thomas Evans, Geoff Gray, and Cody Heiman. Pete Dougherty agrees on Heiman, but calls out a different offensive lineman, Adam Pankey, and cornerback Lenzy Pipkins.

PFF apparently didn't read the reports of Josh Jones playing inside linebacker, because they still list that position as the Packers' biggest need. With Jake Ryan, Blake Martinez, Joe Thomas, Clay Matthews, and Jones all likely to take snaps at the position, there should be enough different types of players to play every necessary role there.

It's only Tuesday, but we have a leader for "most pointless headline of the week."

Torrey Smith is now officially one of my favorite non-Packers players in the NFL.