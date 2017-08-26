Packers-Broncos injuries: OLB Jayrone Elliott leaves game with a back injury

The injuries keep coming for the Green Bay Packers defense.

Not long after losing OLB Nick Perry to an ankle injury, the team announced OLB Jayrone Elliott was being evaluated for a back injury.

This would be devastating for the Packers to lose two outside linebackers in a preseason game. The team was already terribly thin at this position and if the injury bugs strike, Green Bay will have a difficult time generating a pass rush given how Dom Capers' 3-4 defense relies heavily on the outside linebackers in the blitz.

This could turn out to be nothing, but much like Perry's ankle injury, this could turn out to be a nagging injury as well. Given Clay Matthews has not been able to stay healthy for a full season as of late, these injuries could spell trouble for the Packers at a vital position.

A back injury can cover a wide range of possibilities, so this could be nothing of major concern. Still, seeing two outside linebackers go down is a troubling sign for Green Bay.