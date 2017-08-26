The Green Bay Packers’ second- and third-string offensive lines have been playing poorly overall during the 2017 preseason, and those units may have taken another blow on Saturday evening in Denver.

In the fourth quarter against the Denver Broncos, backup center/guard Lucas Patrick left the field in wobbly fashion, and the Packers later announced that he was being evaluated for a concussion.

Patrick is the team’s de facto number two center behind starter Corey Linsley, having been elevated to that spot as a result of Don Barclay’s ankle injury. With Patrick out, the Packers had to slide guard Justin McCray in to the center position, bringing undrafted rookie Thomas Evans to take McCray’s spot.

Aside from the team’s starters -- Lane Taylor, Corey Linsley, and Jahri Evans — and Barclay, not a single one of the other interior offensive linemen on the Packers’ roster has taken a snap in an NFL regular season game to this point. Second-year pro Jason Spriggs did start a few games at guard last year, but he and Kyle Murphy are locked in a battle to back up Bryan Bulaga at right tackle.

Patrick spent last season on the Packers’ practice squad; if he is forced to miss any significant time in the concussion protocol, that will make for a difficult week of practice leading up to the fourth preseason game and roster cuts.