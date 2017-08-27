Packers vs. Broncos stock down: Kevin King still needs time to develop

On Saturday, the Green Bay Packers endured their first loss of the preseason, a 20-17 defeat at the hands of the Denver Broncos. As with any exhibition game, the final score means nothing. Coaches care only about new injuries and devouring the film that results from the contest. As always, the staff has plenty of good and poor performances to consider.

Earlier, we covered the players who left the strongest impressions against the Broncos. We continue with those that had the roughest outings in the stock down report.

Kevin King

The Packers figured Kevin King might require some seasoning before contributing meaningfully to the defense when they drafted him. They likely didn't expect the rookie corner would struggle quite this much come the end of the August. King continues to have lapses, including several egregious blown coverages against Emmanuel Sanders. However, unlike in past weeks, King's tackling didn't provide a silver lining Saturday. Despite multiple attempts to take down ball carriers, King managed not to register a single tackle on the night. Plenty of time remains for King to figure out the nuances of the NFL. He certainly has the talent to become a capable player. But right now, Green Bay simply cannot depend on him.

Jason Spriggs

Jason Spriggs finds himself on the stock down report three times in as many weeks. While he had some nice moments -- including the key seal block on Ty Montgomery's 25-yard rush during the first quarter -- passing plays remain an adventure for the second-year offensive tackle. Von Miller has victimized nearly every blocker in the NFL, but his spin move completely befuddled Spriggs, resulting in a sack on Aaron Rodgers. Spriggs continued to yield pressure the rest of the night, pushing Brett Hundley's team-leading sack total to eight on the preseason. Green Bay has little choice but to keep Spriggs given its investment in him. Still, if Bryan Bulaga cannot suit up Week 1, it seems highly unlikely the team would opt for someone other than Kyle Murphy to step into the starting lineup.