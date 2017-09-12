The APC Podcast: Takes and takeaways from Packers' week one win

There’s finally real football to discuss! Like with pads and tackling—even a consequential result! Coming out of the Green Bay Packers week one victory over the Seattle Seahawks, the podcast crew discusses a myriad topics:

Is this defense for real?

Marty B’s penalty: Like it or love it?

Kyle Murphy’s first start.

Should fans be quiet while the Packers are on offense?

Why is it called the “Mexican wave,” anyway?

