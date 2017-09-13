Packers Week 2 Injury Report: Bulaga misses Wednesday practice with illness

The Green Bay Packers are hoping to get right tackle Bryan Bulaga back in time for the team’s week two matchup with the Atlanta Falcons, but his progress back onto the field has hit a snag. Bulaga of course missed the Packers’ week one game, as well as the last few weeks of the preseason, with an ankle sprain.

According to the Packers’ Wednesday injury report, Bulaga missed the day’s practice, but it was not entirely due to the ankle injury. Bulaga was listed with “ankle/illness” as the reason for his absence. Considering the fact that Bulaga was at least limited Wednesday through Friday of week one with only the ankle injury, it is logical to assume that the illness is the likely reason for him missing practice entirely.

Joining Bulaga on the shelf on Wednesday were a pair of additional players. Ahmad Brooks missed practice while working through his concussion and backup tackle Jason Spriggs sat out with a hamstring issue. Spriggs’ and Bulaga’s absences likely play a factor in the Packers’ decision to promote offensive lineman Adam Pankey to the active roster off the practice squad on Wednesday. If they had not done so and Bulaga and Spriggs were unable to play on Sunday, the Packers would have had no healthy tackles available to back up David Bakhtiari.

Here is the full injury report for Wednesday:

Did Not Practice

OLB Ahmad Brooks (concussion)

OT Bryan Bulaga (ankle/illness)

OT Jason Spriggs (hamstring)

Limited Participation