Jordy Nelson Injury: Packers WR has quad issue, questionable to return vs. Falcons

Can it get worse on the injury front for the Green Bay Packers?

(Don’t actually answer that.)

After starting the game without either starting offensive tackle and seeing the heart of the team’s defense — Mike Daniels — go down with a hamstring injury on the first series of the game, the Green Bay Packers have suffered yet another key injury early in Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons.

The latest injury is to wide receiver Jordy Nelson. Nelson pulled up a bit gimpy after running a route along the left sideline, and reportedly has an injury to his left quadriceps muscle. Nelson is questionable to return.

The Packers have six wide receivers active tonight, so there are plenty of options available to replace Nelson should he be unable to return. However, none of them, perhaps save Randall Cobb, has quite the rapport with quarterback Aaron Rodgers that Nelson does.

The Packers and Falcons are tied at seven as of the publishing of this post. Both teams have short rushing touchdowns, coming from Devonta Freeman for Atlanta and Ty Montgomery for the Packers.