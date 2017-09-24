Packers Injury Update: Minor scares don't seem serious in win over Bengals

Despite several players heading off to the sideline in a 27-24 win against the Cincinnati Bengals, the Green Bay Packers appear to have avoided significant injuries in week three. If that holds true, it’s good news for Green Bay as it heads into a short week.

With a pre-game inactive list that included such stalwarts at left tackle David Bakhtiari, wide receiver Randall Cobb, cornerback Davon House, defensive tackle Mike Daniels, and linebackers Nick Perry and Jake Ryan, the Packers could not afford to suffer any more key injuries against the Bengals on Sunday.

Perhaps the biggest question mark heading into this Thursday’s matchup with the Chicago Bears is the status of right tackle Bryan Bulaga, who re-aggravated an ankle injury in the second half. Bulaga was listed as questionable to return in the fourth quarter, but did not re-appear. Whether it was a precautionary step or a true concern going forward, Bulaga was held out while Justin McCray filled in. However, images of Bulaga warming up on the sideline would lead one to believe Bulaga may be able to go next week.

Also on the offensive line, Lane Taylor left for at least one series late in the first half with an apparent foot injury, but was able to return for the first series of the second half. McCray, perhaps Green Bay’s most versatile offensive lineman, briefly took Taylor’s place.

Marwin Evans left the game in the fourth quarter and was questionable to return with cramps. Fairly suprisingly, Evans was the only Packers player to leave the game with that injury in what was the hottest game played at Lambeau Field with an 89-degree kickoff temperature.

Green Bay fans were relieved to see running back Ty Montgomery head back into the game in the first half after an initial scare. Montgomery had his left hand checked out on the sideline after being tackled after a short reception. Rookie Jamaal Williams earned snaps in Montgomery’s absence.

Head coach Mike McCarthy did not detail any injuries in his post-game press conference, but stay tuned to APC for late developments.