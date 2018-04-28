Packers 2018 Undrafted Free Agent Tracker: Reports, rumors, & signings

Although the 2018 NFL Draft has concluded, the Green Bay Packers are far from done acquiring players. Next up is the undrafted free agency period, a frenzy in which draft-eligible players who did not get their names called over the past three days can sign with any NFL team.

The Packers typically have several UDFA rookies make the team each year. In 2017, five of the players who agreed to deals immediately after the draft made appearances on the active roster, with two — punter Justin Vogel and cornerback Lenzy Pipkins — making the team in week one. Three others were elevated to the roster later on in the season.

Keep a close eye on players who came to Green Bay for pre-draft visits but who went undrafted; the Packers tend to like to sign those players to UDFA contracts. Click here for the full list of visits this spring.

The Packers had 65 players on the 90-man roster prior to the draft, and with 11 draft picks that means that there are just 14 slots available for UDFAs on the roster. We’ll keep you updated with all the UDFA news below.

UPDATE: Click here for the list of signings that the Packers announced on May 4th, which differs slightly from the list below.

Reported Packers UDFA Signings

G Jacob Alsadek, Arizona (source)

ILB Parris Bennett, Syracuse (source)

QB Tim Boyle, Eastern Kentucky (source)

C Austin Davis, Duke (source)

TE Damon Gibson, Minnesota—Moorhead ( source )

S Raven Greene, James Madison (source)

EDGE Naashon Hughes, Texas (source)

ILB C.J. Johnson, East Texas Baptist (source)

DL Tyler Lancaster, Northwestern (source)

OL Alex Light, Richmond (source)

OL Kyle Meadows, Kentucky (source)

DL Filipo Mokofisi, Utah (source)

ILB Marcus Porter, Fairmont State (source)

TE Kevin Rader, Youngstown State (source)

CB Chris Seisay, Portland State ( source )

NOTE: there are 15 names on this list, and our math still stands up as the Packers have 65 players on the roster plus 11 draft picks. The likely situation is that one of these players is actually coming in for a minicamp tryout rather than having been offered a contract. (UPDATE: The Packers released QB Joe Callahan on Monday, giving them the extra roster spot needed to sign all 15 UDFAs.)

Packers Rookie Minicamp Tryout Invites