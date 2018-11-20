Packers power rankings, Week 12: Green Bay lands in bottom half of NFL

The Green Bay Packers didn’t endure their worst loss of the season this past Thursday, but the acclimation of misses over the course of 2018 has pushed them to their lowest position on the power rankings yet. This week, SB Nation slotted the Packers at No. 17, outside the top half of the league.

Though the Packers remain in the thick of the NFC wild-card race, the season continues to unravel. They have yet to notch their first road win and face a difficult, potentially season-ending challenge against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium next Sunday. If Green Bay doesn’t pull off an upset, any realistic hope of salvaging the year will fly out the window.

As for the rest of the NFC North, the aforementioned Vikings fell to No. 13 following a one-sided loss to the Chicago Bears, who moved up to sixth themselves. The Detroit Lions received a small bump, moving up two spots to No. 22 after taking down the Carolina Panthers this past weekend.

The rest of the internet can’t seem to reach a consensus on the Packers. ESPN slots them at No. 12 while NFL.com and Yahoo Sports rank them 15th and 17th respectively. USA Today comes in as the most skeptical of Green Bay, dropping them to No. 20.