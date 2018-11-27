NFC North Rundown: Minnesota Vikings keep playoff hopes alive

In what was largely a must-win game for both teams, the Minnesota Vikings defeated the Green Bay Packers 24-17 on Sunday night to keep pace for a wildcard berth.

With the loss, Green Bay’s already-slim hopes dwindled further with the Packers falling to 4-6-1. The Packers almost certainly will need to win out and receive help, as Aaron Rodgers said himself in the post-game press conference, to make the postseason.

As for the Vikings, they were able to “limbo” to victory behind a time of possession victory and maintain control of a wildcard playoff spot. A brutal upcoming two-week schedule will test Minnesota in its stretch run, beginning this week. Meanwhile, Thanksgiving Day football left Chicago and Detroit heading in opposite directions. The Bears were able to win even without their starting quarterback, while the Lions lost one of their few remaining offensive weapons to injury.

A look at what the Lions can achieve over the final few weeks of the season, as well as a few individual pieces coming together for the Bears, is in today’s NFC North rundown.

Won 23-16 at Detroit; Next at New York Giants

About those post-game comments from Rodgers...they could provide some motivation for the Bears in a few weeks when the Packers roll into Soldier Field.

Mitchell Trubisky’s fill-in was one of a number of things that went Chicago’s way in a tough Thanksgiving win in Detroit.

Khalil Mack, Kyle Fuller, and Eddie Jackson receive many headlines from week to week, but another defensive star is flying under the radar, much like Mike Daniels in Green Bay.

Minnesota Vikings (6-4-1)

Won 24-17 vs. Green Bay; Next at New England

A wide gap in time of possession was one of three instrumental keys to Minnesota’s win over Green Bay.

The most memorable celebration from Sunday night may have actually been seen before...in the CFL.

With matchups against New England and Seattle awaiting them, the Vikings gained some momentum on Sunday as they avoided both a major injury and offensive turnovers.

Detroit Lions (4-7)

Lost 23-16 vs. Chicago; Next vs. Los Angeles Rams

For all intents and purposes, Detroit’s 2018 season is over. But here are three things that can help the Lions get ahead for the 2019 season by finishing out the current one.

The Lions’ thin receiving corps after the trade of Golden Tate got thinner after their top receiver’s season came to a close on Monday.

Like Rodgers, Stafford has received his fair share of the blame for the Lions’ underwhelming season. But offensive playcalling played a significant role in Detroit’s most recent loss.