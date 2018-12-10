SB Nation

APC's College Football bowl pool is back!

By @TexWestern on Dec 10, 2018, 7:14pm CST +

It's nearly time for college football's bowl season to begin, and we at Acme Packing Company are back at it with a bowl pick'em pool for our readers once again! The first game kicks off at 12:00 Noon Eastern on Saturday, December 15th, so get your picks in before that time to make sure you get full points.

As usual, we're making our picks confidence-style, so with 41 games this year you'll rank your picks from 41 (most confident) to 1 (least confident).

Click here to join the APC Bowl Mania group on ESPN.com

There's no reward and nothing at stake except the shame of defeat. Good luck to everyone, and enjoy the games!

