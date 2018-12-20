 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Packers again favored by 3 points against Jets with confirmation that Rodgers will play

The line has made two distinct shifts this week, once when it seemed like Rodgers would sit, and again after he spoke to the media.

By Evan "Tex" Western
Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

When the line opened for the Green Bay Packers’ week 16 game against the New York Jets, sportsbooks initially installed the Green and Gold as three-point favorites. With the game coming at MetLife Stadium, the typical three-point swing for home-field advantage suggested that the Packers would have been a six-point favorite on a neutral field.

However, following the Packers’ loss to the Chicago Bears on Sunday and amid early speculation that quarterback Aaron Rodgers would not play in Green Bay’s final two games, the line shifted. Some books took the point spread off the board entirely, but a number of books and websites moved the line four points, making the Jets one-point favorites.

That lasted just a few days, however, until Rodgers’ public comments to the media on Wednesday. Not long after Rodgers confirmed that he is going to play on Sunday, the lines bounced back to Packers -3 once again, a clear indication that his status was indeed the driver for the sudden shift earlier in the week.

In addition the point spread, the over/under total has shifted as well. Prior to Rodgers’ comments, the total sat at 44 points, but as of Thursday it sits at 47, a three-point jump.

Click here for point spreads and over/under totals for all NFL games this week.

More From Acme Packing Company

This Article has a component height of 5. The sidebar size is short.

Loading comments...