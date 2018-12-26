Packers also interview Chuck Pagano for their head-coaching position, per report

On the same day news surfaced that the Green Bay Packers have interviewed Jim Caldwell for their vacant head-coaching position, the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel’s Tom Silverstein reports the team has also sat down with former Indianapolis Colts headman Chuck Pagano.

Pagano enjoyed success early in his tenure as Colts head coach, leading the team to the playoffs in his first three years on the job. Indianapolis’ fortunes dissipated soon after, sunk by the poor roster construction of general manager Ryan Grigson and Pagano’s inability to find the right offensive coordinator after Bruce Arians left. The Colts fired Grigson shortly after the 2017 season and removed Pagano a year later.

In 2012, Pagano underwent treatment for leukemia and missed most of the season. He returned in time for the playoffs after his cancer went into remission. Pagano has not dealt with any reoccurrences of the cancer in the time since.

Pagano comes from a defensive background, previously serving as a coordinator or position coach for the Baltimore Ravens, Oakland Raiders, Cleveland Browns, and a handful of college programs.