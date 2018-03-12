On Monday at noon Eastern time, the NFL’s “legal tampering” period gets underway. This first step in the free agency process was implemented a few years ago and it gives the agents for players who will be free agents the ability to start feeling out the market for their clients’ services. Still, during this period no player can sign a contract with any team other than his previous employer until the 2018 league year begins at 4:00 PM Eastern on Wednesday.

In recent years, the Packers have re-signed impending free agents to long-term contracts during the tampering period but before the official start of free agency. They did so with Randall Cobb and Bryan Bulaga in 2015, both of whom signed their current deals during that two-day period. Will the team do so again with one of their impending free agents?

In the meantime, the Packers must also decide whether to offer tenders to any of their restricted or exclusive-rights free agents in the next two days, as those tenders must be submitted before the league year begins. Keep an eye out for news on that front in the next 48 hours or so.

While we prepare for free agency, today’s curds look at each of the Packers free agents, plus some other activity that has already been going on around the league on the precipice of the 2018 season.

Packers have lengthy to-do list with free agency looming | Packersnews.com

In case you forgot about the names of the Packers' impending free agents, here's a reminder.

He set the standard for talent evaluators | Packers.com

Wes Hodkiewicz is discussing Ron Wolf, of course, who comes up time and again in Wes' weekly mailbag column.

PFF: Packers are ‘dream destination’ for free agent WR Sammy Watkins | Packers Wire

In order to sign Watkins, the Packers would probably need to make some cap room by doing something with one or both of their two veteran wideouts. Watkins' speed makes him a deep threat who is fun to imagine on the Packers' offense, but it's a tall task to fit him in financially.

Chargers CB Casey Hayward signing 3-year extension - NFL.com

And the hand-wringing about Ted Thompson letting Hayward walk in 2016 will likely begin anew. Hayward got $12 million per year on the new deal that keeps him with the Chargers through 2021. Hayward himself took a shot, perhaps at his old team, thanking the Chargers for "believing in a guy everybody said was a NICKEL guy and giving him a chance to flourish outside."

Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie cut by Giants - Big Blue View

Rodgers-Cromartie is now a free agent after failing to agree on a pay cut with the Giants. Packers fans might be interested in him, but be aware that he'll be 32 shortly, his playing time has dwindled of late, and he broke up exactly one pass in 2017 after having six interceptions and 21 breakups in 2016.

Giants aware of viral video with Odell Beckham Jr. - SBNation.com

As for more Giants news, apparently a video of Beckham is making the rounds on social media featuring him with a French model, a slice of pizza, and two things that look like illicit substances.