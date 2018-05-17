2018 Packers 90-man roster ranking, 60-51: Brett Hundley’s last chance in Green Bay

With veteran free agency essentially concluded and the 2018 NFL Draft in the rearview mirror, Acme Packing Company will once again rank and break down the Green Bay Packers’ 90-man roster.

These rankings represent a composite of the individual selections from several APC contributors. Today, we continue by revealing players 60 through 51, a group almost exclusively comprised of talented, albeit unproven, prospects that have realistic paths to a spot on the final roster or practice squad.

60: Herb Waters, CB

The Packers figured Herb Waters, a college wide receiver, would require some time to acclimate to cornerback. However, they probably didn’t expect the process to take more than three years. Largely because of injuries, Waters’ work-in-progress status remains, as does his potential. Green Bay has no more redshirts for him. He has to show he can play at the NFL level this year or move on to the next chapter of his life.

59: Kofi Amichia, OL

The only offensive lineman the Packers drafted a year ago, Amichia lacked the strength to compete in the NFL. A full season on the practice squad and an offseason in the weight room could make a difference, though, as several successful Packers linemen enjoyed significant Year 2 leaps in the past (David Bakhtiari and T.J. Lang chief among them). Amichia’s rare athleticism (89th percentile by SPARQ for offensive linemen, highest mark in the 2017 draft class) for his size could translate into the former late-round pick clawing his way into the battle at right guard.

57 (tie): Quinten Rollins, CB

Never particularly long or fleet of foot, Quinten Rollins had to rely on his playmaking skills to earn snaps with the Packers. Now, coming off a devastating Achilles tear, his ability to hawk the ball might prove insufficient to keep him in Green Bay. Rollins might benefit from a position switch to safety where his physical deficiencies might not hold him back as significantly.

57 (tie): Kendall Donnerson, OLB

At present, the Packers have no defensive player more raw than Kendall Donnerson, the team’s final pick in the 2018 draft. However, few edge rushers selected at any point offer his terrifying size and athleticism. At 6-foot-3, 250 pounds, Donnerson produced an unworldly 4.44-second 40-yard dash, 7.03-second 3-cone drill, 40-inch vertical, and 10-foot-11 broad jump. All of those figures would have led the edge rushers at this year’s combine save for the 3-cone, which would have still landed in the top 25 percent. Donnerson needs to learn how to play the game for those gifts to matter, but his potential seems limitless if he does.

56: Emanuel Byrd, TE

One of two holdovers at tight end from a year ago, Emanuel Byrd saw only limited action during his one week on the roster. His size (6-foot-3, 240 pounds) doesn’t suggest a future as an in-line blocker, but he could factor into the passing game as an understudy to Jimmy Graham.

55: James Looney, DL

The draft made clear that, like his predecessor, Brian Gutekunst places a premium on athleticism. Cal’s James Looney ranked in the 93rd percentile by SPARQ for his position, second only to Florida’s Taven Bryan among 2018 defensive linemen. Looney will probably break in as a five-tech defensive end in Mike Pettine’s scheme and work his way from there.

54: Hunter Bradley, LS

The Packers have tried to find a reliable long-snapper who could factor into punt coverage for several years, ultimately falling back on old warhorse Brett Goode on a number of occasions. The selection of Hunter Bradley in the seventh round represents the strongest investment they’ve made. Bradley didn’t blow a single snap over his final two seasons and his ability to make tackles down the field. As long as health doesn’t intervene (multiple torn ACLs dating back to high school), he looks like a strong bet to win the job and hold it for the foreseeable future.

53: Michael Clark, WR

The selection of three wide receivers on the final day of the draft affected several members of the Packers, though arguably none more than Michael Clark. A former undrafted free agent, Clark’s size (6-foot-6, 217 pounds) and speed (4.53-second 40) made him a unicorn in Green Bay. Now, he has several football doppelgängers in the form of J’Mon Moore, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and Equanimeous St. Brown. Clark has to show better consistency catching the football and running routes to make the final cut.

52: Brett Hundley, QB

Entering the 2017 season, Brett Hundley looked like an ascending player, one the Packers might flip for a decent draft pick prior to the expiration of his rookie contract. After a disappointing stint as the starter while Aaron Rodgers recovered from a broken collarbone, Hundley’s very spot on the roster seems uncertain. The Packers acquired 2017 second-rounder DeShone Kizer via trade to compete for the No. 2 job earlier this offseason. Unless the team decides to keep three quarterbacks on the 53-man roster, Hundley or Kizer will spend September trying to catch on with another team.

51: Marquez Valdes-Scantling, WR

The second of the three receivers Green Bay selected in this year’s draft, Valdes-Scantling has probably the greatest distance to travel in order to become a viable NFL player. Unlike fellow draftees Moore and St. Brown, Valdes-Scantling competed in the Group of Five, the lower tier of college football’s FBS. Further, as illustrated by former and current teammate Amichia’s struggles during his first NFL training camp and preseason, Valdes-Scantling played in an offense more alien to the professional level. Still, his 6-foot-4 stature and 4.37-second timed speed suggest an even higher upside should the Packers develop him successfully.