The fact that Green Bay Packers players are audibly excited about their new defensive scheme is encouraging for the unit’s direction under new coordinator Mike Pettine.

By extension, it also indicates just how stale things had become under Dom Capers.

Last week during the Packers’ first OTA practices, several veteran players spoke to the media, and virtually every one gushed about Pettine and his approach. The latest player to do so is Clay Matthews, who will be counted on even more this season to carry a heavy load as one of the team’s top pass-rushers.

Attention to detail is becoming one of the common refrains from these players, and Matthews emphasized it again in his comments. With a combination of veteran leadership and youthful athleticism on the roster, Pettine has plenty to work with in molding his defense; it’s clear that his players — and many Packers fans — are eager to see the unit in action this fall.

Clay Matthews sees unpredictability in Packers' new defense | Packers.com

The fact that a nine-year veteran like Matthews is excited and feels rejuvenated by this new scheme should be encouraging for Packers fans. With no proven depth behind him and Nick Perry, the two vets will be counted on to consistently disrupt opposing quarterbacks.

NFL oddly devaluing safeties; Baker Mayfield should sit in Year 1 - NFL.com

Former Packers scout Bucky Brooks discusses the reasons that the market for safeties is virtually nonexistent this year. Personally, I still think that Eric Reid, Tre Boston, or Kenny Vaccaro could be useful pieces for Pettine's defense.

Packers cornerback Quinten Rollins facing steep competition in return from torn Achilles | Packersnews.com

Rollins has gone through seven months of rehab and is starting out OTAs at cornerback, where GM Brian Gutekunst feels he can still have success. However, there are growing rumblings, including one of writer Michael Cohen’s sources inside the team, who feel that Rollins would be best served by moving to safety instead.

Packers sound increasingly confident in Justin McCray | Packers Wire

McCray sounds like the likely starter at right guard at the present time, with offensive line coach James Campen suggesting that fans should expect much more from him in 2018 and beyond.

No NFL expansion teams have ever come close to the Vegas Golden Knights’ - SBNation.com

The Knights won game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final on Monday night, beating the Washington Capitals 6-4. No NFL team has ever even made the playoffs in its first season, with the best record coming at 7-9. However, the Panthers and Jaguars both made their respective conference championship games in their second seasons (1996), but lost to the Packers and Patriots prior to Super Bowl XXXI. (And we all know how that game turned out.)

'Spider-Man' rescue in Paris: Dad had left, was playing Pokemon Go | USA Today

This story gets headline of the week honors, for sure. A young man from Mali saved a young boy who was hanging off a fifth-floor balcony by climbing up four stories. Meanwhile, the boy's father was off playing Pokemon Go in the street while his son was in mortal danger.

Finally, we have an eyewitness account of a Packers player being a great person and helping someone out on his way back into town for this week’s OTAs. Thanks for being a great guy, Aaron Jones!