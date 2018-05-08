Tuesday Cheese Curds: Jaire Alexander, Josh Jackson could be next dynamic duo in Packers’ secondary

The Green Bay Packers are hoping for an instant payoff in their first two draft choices of 2018, and early indications are that the two rookies are developing a fast friendship.

Jaire Alexander and Josh Jackson met at the scouting combine and an instant bond between the two formed. That chemistry could pay dividends down the road as the two become the anchors for the Packers’ secondary for years to come.

They will forever be compared because of how and where they were drafted, but the sum of the two parts should really be what’s measured. No one forgets the tandems of Charles Woodson and Al Harris followed by Woodson and Nick Collins.

While both Alexander and Jackson are corners, they will be lined up opposite one another so it is that ability to work together that will more than likely define their careers in Green Bay.

If the scouting combine, draft night and rookie orientation are any indication, the Packers might have another dynamic duo on their hands in the secondary.

There’s more on the budding Alexander/Jackson friendship in today’s cheese curds plus why general manager Brian Gutekunst might be a good blend of old and new.

Packers’ top two draft picks connected quickly—Packers.com

“He’s my guy” is such a refreshing thing to hear a rookie (Alexander) say about another (Jackson). Alexander even told the Hawkeye at the scouting combine he should have won the Thorpe Award last season, the award given to the nation’s top defensive back.

It’s ridiculously early, but you can’t help but be excited to have both of these guys in the defensive backfield.

New Packers GM blended philosophies of Ted Thompson and Howie Roseman—CBS Sports

With free agency and the draft now behind us, it’s clear Gutekunst is going to operate as his own guy. He’ll borrow from his predecessor, but he’s not afraid to look at ideas and concepts from outside the organization as well.

Green Bay depth chart: RB pecking order undecided—ESPN

For the first time in a long time, the Packers have a conundrum at the running back position and it is considered a good thing.

Rob Demovsky lists Jamaal Williams as the starter, but that is likely only because that’s where he finished last season.

Mike McCarthy: DeShone Kizer would have been a first round pick in 2018–Bleacher Report

The Packers’ head coach delivers a moderately hot take. Kizer in the same class as Sam Darnold, Josh Rosen and Baker Mayfield? That seems a stretch. Still, McCarthy clearly seems excited about his newest understudy to Aaron Rodgers. Kizer has more physical skills to mold than Brett Hundley did, so let’s see how this plays out in the preseason.

JK Scott bucking Packers’ dismal history of drafting punters—PackersNews.com

Scott probably doesn’t remember the disastrous drafting of B.J. Sander in 2004, and that ignorance is likely bliss in this case. With Justin Vogel now on the Cleveland Browns, all eyes will be on the Alabama rookie come training camp.