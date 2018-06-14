While the Green Bay Packers’ veterans do whatever it is that they’re doing with a week off, the team has given one of its younger players his release from camp as well for a personal situation.

Thankfully for running back Ty Montgomery, it’s good news: he and his wife just had a baby, and all appears to be well with the newly-expanded family.

Back on the practice field, the tight end position is running on a skeleton crew in camp, thanks to the fact that the team’s top three options at the position are all in the group of excused veterans. One week off from on-field work should not affect the ability of those players to absorb Mike McCarthy’s offense, but the hope is that they take to it better and more quickly than a few of the other recent free agent signings did at that position.

Oh, and we have some entirely premature hype about a former Packer who landed with a nother team after final cuts last year. I like the guy and I hope he succeeds, but the hyperbole out of New Orleans is getting out of hand.

Packers TEs Jimmy Graham, Marcedes Lewis facing difficult transition | Packersnews.com

It took a while for Jared Cook to get going in the Packers’ offense two years ago, while Martellus Bennett didn’t really get going at all a year ago. The two new players at the position would seem to face a tough uphill climb early, considering all of the responsibilities that come along with playing tight end.

Ty Montgomery excused from Packers minicamp for birth of son | Packers Wire

Congratulations to Ty and his wife, who are celebrating the birth of their first child this week!

More 11-on-11 work on tap for last two practices | Packers.com

For the players who are still in Green Bay this week for minicamp, the last two days are all about team drills and situational work like two-minute drills.

Drew Brees’ heir apparent is ‘in the building,’ and his name is Taysom Hill | NOLA.com

Let’s have some fun with SAT-style analogies. Taysom Hill : 2018 Saints :: Joe Callahan : 2016 Packers.

The big differences between the two are that Hill is a better quarterback but he’s also going to turn 28 in August. Let’s not assume that he’s going to be able to replace a Hall of Famer at this point — his bigger task right now is beating Tom Savage for the backup job.

