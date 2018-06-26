For the first time in several years, the Green Bay Packers find themselves looking up at another team in the NFC North.

With pre-training camp prognostications in full swing, many people are picking the Packers to finish behind the Minnesota Vikings again. The question, which still looks strange on paper, is whether or not Green Bay has done enough to catch Minnesota.

The Vikings of course added quarterback Kirk Cousins in a much heralded move in the offseason. Combine that with the talent at receiver and a strong defense and it’s clear why the Vikings are favorites to repeat as NFC North champions. They also get running back Dalvin Cook back from an ACL tear.

Green Bay meanwhile gets Aaron Rodgers back from a collarbone injury that cost him half of the 2017 season. They also added tight end Jimmy Graham and beefed up the defensive line by signing Mo Wilkerson and revamped their secondary yet again via the draft.

Minnesota overall has the stronger roster, but you’d be foolish to write off what is likely to be an extremely motivated Rodgers.

Anything can happen once the season starts, but the battle for NFC North supremacy will undoubtedly be fun to watch as the season unfolds.

More on the 2018 Vikings plus why the Packers will still make the playoffs even if not necessarily as division champions in today’s cheese curds.

Vikings look to Kirk Cousins to retain upper hand over Packers in the NFC North—PackersNews.com

Will Minnesota signing Cousins be a stroke of genius or did they just overpay him to be the third best quarterback in the division?

Four reasons why the Packers will make the playoffs—Packers Wire

Everyone is talking about the Graham signing, but hiring Mike Pettine as the defensive coordinator plus adding Wilkerson could be the springboard that launches Green Bay back into contention.

Ty Montgomery wants to bring ‘mismatches and big plays’ to the Packers’ offense—Packers.com

Montgomery might seem like the low man on the totem pole at a loaded running back position, but the converted wide receiver still brings plenty to the table that Green Bay can exploit.

Tom Brady repeats as number one player on NFL Top 100–NFL.com

So according to this list, which is voted upon by NFL players, Carson Wentz is a much better player coming off an ACL injury than Rodgers is coming off a broken collarbone?

Sweet. Thank you for giving him that extra motivation, players. Looking forward to seeing Rodgers burn you come the fall.

Iguanas brawl in parking lot of Florida Starbucks—UPI

The guess here is NFL commissioner Roger Goodell will suspend each iguana three games for violating the league’s personal conduct policy.