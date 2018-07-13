Packers claim guard Ethan Cooper off waivers, per report

With training camp less than two weeks away, the Green Bay Packers have made another small roster change. According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the team successfully claimed guard Ethan Cooper off waivers from the New York Giants, waiving undrafted free-agent tackle Kyle Meadows to create room.

A 6-foot-2, 322-pound guard, Cooper spent 2017 with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Giants. Though New York retained him for 2018 on a futures contract, they waived him on Thursday to make room for veteran offensive lineman Zac Kerin. Cooper played his college ball for the IUP Crimson Hawks, a Division II program. He went unselected in the 2017 NFL Draft before landing in Pittsburgh.

Cooper joins a crowded competition along the offensive line. The starting job at right guard remains unclaimed following the Packers’ decision not to re-sign Jahri Evans, and several backup spots appear up for grabs as well.

With the corresponding release of Meadows, Green Bay’s roster currently stands at 90 players.