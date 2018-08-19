Hottest Take of the Week: Preseason Week 2 features Tim Boyle & Jake Kumerow

With the second week of Preseason complete, the takes have begun to shift from Aaron Rodgers to the rest of the Green Bay Packers.

Everyone’s favorite General Custer, Andy Benoit, went on a bit of a Twitter rant. He made wild accusations about how to use the receivers and what kind of offense the Packers should use. His takefest culminated in a scorcher involving the made up stat, #QBWinz.

Next, Matub gets introspective as he revisits old takes on Tim “Golden” Boyle. Could he really be as good as everyone says he is? Is he actually competing for the backup quarterback position? Will Matub have to eat his words about Tim again in a few weeks?

Finally, Matub looks at Jake Kumerow, The Great Whitewater Hope. How good will Jake actually be? What should be expected of him? If the hype is to be believed, he’s the next Jordy Nelson and will be a perennial all-pro. Matub isn’t convinced and thinks it’s an impossible standard to hold.

All this and more on this week’s episode of Hottest Take of the Week. Do you agree with Matub? What take from this week’s action sticks out to you? Let us know down in the comments.