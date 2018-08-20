NFC North Roundup: Trubisky attracts praise in a week of uneven performances

The score did not properly indicate the rout that was the Green Bay Packers’ 51-34 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers in week two of the exhibition slate.

Green Bay’s first-team offense looked to be in mid-season form as Aaron Rodgers led the group down a short field for a touchdown in his lone series of the game. In a game that featured an 82-yard touchdown reception from roster-hopeful Jake Kumerow, the Packers’ defense also did its part, returning a pair of interceptions for scores. It was the best all-around performance from any NFC North team this past week.

Elsewhere around the division, things proved to be not as positive or consistent. While Detroit and Minnesota fell short on the scoreboard, Chicago may have fallen short on a few notable bodies for extended time in its win over Denver. The Vikings also were affected by the injury bug while the Lions’ offense has yet to get rolling during the preseason. One player who did start rolling, however, is Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky, who delivered a scoring strike and some impressive touch passes against the Broncos despite some costly mistakes.

More on the news within the division, including Hall-of-Famer John Elway’s remarks on Trubisky, in today’s NFC North recap.

Detroit Lions (0-2)

Lost 30-17 vs. New York Giants; Next at Tampa Bay

While the offense has struggled so far in preseason, the Lions have been putting in some documented long, grueling days on the practice field. In addition to those concerns, a former Packer is still being held out with injury for the Lions.

After an impressive first exhibition game, Ameer Abdullah fumbled twice versus the Bucs and several other players seemed to have lapses in concentration as well. One thing is for sure: Detroit still has some kinks to work out.

The Lions, looking for depth at cornerback to go along with standout Darius Slay, added help in the form of Moore, a former Patriot secondary piece under Matt Patricia.

Chicago Bears (1-2)

Won 24-23 at Denver; Next vs. Kansas City

Mitch Trubisky and Anthony Miller had bounce-back performances in game three of the preseason for Chicago. But the injury concerns, specifically for Leonard Floyd, grabbed the post-game headlines.

Floyd’s injury means extra time to leave an impression for the 29-year old journeyman who has earned some of the top grades of any Bears player throughout the preseason. He could be a surprise keep.

Prior to their matchup with the Broncos, the Bears spent a couple of days practicing in Denver. Matt Nagy wasn’t the only significant person to praise Trubisky’s latest performance.

Minnesota Vikings (1-1)

Lost 14-10 vs. Jacksonville; Next vs. Seattle

Three Minnesota players fighting for a roster spot were carted off against the Jaguars. Cornerback Mackensie Alexander was another player that left the game early and didn’t return after being listed as questionable.

A brief overview of each position provides insight on a few of the battles still brewing with two preseason games left to play. The wide receiver position is notably looking for players to emerge behind their top three pass-catchers.

Speaking of position battles, Roc Thomas and Mike Boone have traded impact performances in back-to-back weeks with Boone rushing for almost 100 yards and a touchdown. Each player is competing for a role behind the healthy Dalvin Cook in 2018.