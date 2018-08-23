Thursday Cheese Curds: The clock is ticking for Packers on the bubble

With the 2018 NFL preseason almost 75% complete, time is running out for players on the roster bubble.

For the Green Bay Packers, this year’s cut from 90 to 53 players will be one of the toughest to make in several years. Thanks to increased and intense competition at several positions plus the emergence of several unknowns during the first two preseason games, Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst will have his work cut out for him come September 1.

This means 37 players are now entering their final week as Packers (save some that will compose the team’s practice squad). The final two preseason games will be their last chance to shine and earn a spot on the active roster.

Who will back up Aaron Rodgers? What will the starting offensive line look like? How many wide receivers will be kept and who will they be?

These are just a few of the questions Gutekunst and head coach Mike McCarthy will be forced to answer in just over a week. There are a lot of positions still in toss up phase, especially the backup quarterback battle. Who will emerge victorious? Check back at 3 pm on September 1 when rosters must be cut down to 53 players.

You can read more on the bubble battles and more in today’s cheese curds.

