The Green Bay Packers have plenty of questions to address over the next week leading up to the deadline for final roster cuts, which comes at 4:00 PM Eastern Time on Saturday. Between now and then, the team has one final open training camp practice — today at 12:15 Central — plus their fourth and final preseason game on Thursday evening in Kansas City.

With a full 90-man roster at present, general manager Brian Gutekunst will need to make 37 cuts to get to the 53-man limit.

However, if last Friday’s game against the Oakland Raiders is any indication, the Packers will probably want to make some changes after final cuts, perhaps by claiming an offensive lineman or two on waivers. Given the awful performance by that unit, it would not be a shock to see some new faces. However, at least one of the biggest offenders in that game had a previously unknown injury situation that he was dealing with. Is that issue enough for the team to give Kyle Murphy the benefit of the doubt this coming weekend? We’ll find out in a few days’ time.

Before we get into the Packers news for this Monday morning, however, we must address a terrible situation involving football fans in Florida.

Jacksonville Police report mass shooting at ‘Madden NFL’ tournament - SBNation.com

Americans are becoming all too accustomed to shootings like this; there are reportedly several fatalities as a result of this person’s actions and many more injuries as well. We wish the affected individuals and their families the best as they work to pick up the pieces after this awful event.

Five things to know about Antonio Morrison | Packers.com

Here’s a quick look at the newest Packer, who is an Illinois native and was a long-time starter at Florida. And pay no attention to his awful testing results from Pro Day, for the reasons we discussed here.

Packers OT Kyle Murphy injured during tough night in Oakland | Packers Wire

At least this helps to explain why Murphy had such an abysmal performance on Friday - he apparently was injured early in the game and tried to fight through it, though clearly he had little success in doing so.

Why Packers should keep Brett Hundley over DeShone Kizer | Packersnews.com

Personally, I find these arguments less than persuasive; Kizer’s arm looks quite a bit stronger than Hundley’s, and there is more room for growth for the second-year pro than for Hundley. I do agree that the team should keep Tim Boyle off the field on Thursday to try to increase the odds he clears waivers, however.

Giants trade center Brett Jones to Vikings for '19 pick - NFL.com

The Packers weren't the only NFC North team to make a trade on Sunday -- Minnesota acquired a center who started 13 games a year ago to help fill in for Pat Elflein, who is out through at least the rest of the preseason.

Monkey in high chair bites 8-year-old boy at restaurant | WISN.com

Florida couple brings two monkeys to Carrabba's, a nearby kid wants to pet one of them, and I bet you can imagine what happens next.