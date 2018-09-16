Week 2 2018 NFL Sunday Schedule: Pats-Jags hold rematch of AFC Championship

Football fans across the upper Midwest will be tuned in to a big NFC North battle today, as the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings square off in an early divisional game to see who can take an early lead. However, there’s a lot more to the schedule on this NFL Sunday than just this pair of 1-0 teams.

Leading the way in week two is a rematch of last year’s AFC Championship Game between the New England Patriots and Jacksonville Jaguars. The Pats won that game 24-20, coming back from deficits of 14-3 just before halftime and 20-10 early in the fourth quarter.

There’s another battle of AFC teams that made the 2017 playoffs as well, as the Steelers host the Chiefs in the early slate of games. Kansas City lost to the Tennessee Titans in the Wild Card round a year ago after falling at home to the Steelers in the divisional round the year before.

In the NFC, the two 2017 Wild Card teams square off in a divisional clash as the Atlanta Falcons host the Carolina Panthers. Carolina lost to the NFC South champion Saints in the Wild Card round last year, while Atlanta beat the Rams in the Wild Card round before suffering a 15-10 loss to the eventual Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles.

Enjoy all the games on today’s slate and join us here to discuss.

For your local broadcast maps, check out 506 Sports.

Early Games (all kickoffs at 1:00 PM ET)

Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons

Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Atlanta, GA

FOX

New Era Field

Buffalo, NY

CBS

Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers

Lambeau Field

Green Bay, WI

FOX

Cleveland Browns at New Orleans Saints

Mercedes-Benz Superdome

New Orleans, LA

FOX

MetLife Stadium

East Rutherford, NJ

CBS

Kansas City Chiefs at Pittsburgh Steelers

Heinz Field

Pittsburgh, PA

CBS

Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Raymond James Stadium

Tampa, FL

FOX

Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans

Nissan Stadium

Nashville, TN

CBS

Indianapolis Colts at Washington

FedEx Field

Landover, MD

CBS

Afternoon Games

Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams

1:05 PM PT (4:05 ET)

Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

Los Angeles, CA

FOX

1:05 PM PT (4:05 ET)

Levi’s Stadium

Santa Clara, CA

FOX

2:25 PM MT (4:25 ET)

Bronco Stadium at Mile High

Denver, CO

CBS

New England Patriots at Jacksonville Jaguars

4:25 PM ET

TIAA Bank Field

Jacksonville, FL

CBS

Sunday Night Football

7:20 PM CT (8:20 ET)

AT&T Stadium

Arlington, TX

NBC