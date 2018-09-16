Week 2 2018 NFL Sunday Schedule: Pats-Jags hold rematch of AFC Championship

Football fans across the upper Midwest will be tuned in to a big NFC North battle today, as the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings square off in an early divisional game to see who can take an early lead. However, there’s a lot more to the schedule on this NFL Sunday than just this pair of 1-0 teams.
Leading the way in week two is a rematch of last year’s AFC Championship Game between the New England Patriots and Jacksonville Jaguars. The Pats won that game 24-20, coming back from deficits of 14-3 just before halftime and 20-10 early in the fourth quarter.
There’s another battle of AFC teams that made the 2017 playoffs as well, as the Steelers host the Chiefs in the early slate of games. Kansas City lost to the Tennessee Titans in the Wild Card round a year ago after falling at home to the Steelers in the divisional round the year before.
In the NFC, the two 2017 Wild Card teams square off in a divisional clash as the Atlanta Falcons host the Carolina Panthers. Carolina lost to the NFC South champion Saints in the Wild Card round last year, while Atlanta beat the Rams in the Wild Card round before suffering a 15-10 loss to the eventual Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles.
Enjoy all the games on today’s slate and join us here to discuss.
For your local broadcast maps, check out 506 Sports.
Early Games (all kickoffs at 1:00 PM ET)
Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons
Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Atlanta, GA
FOX
Los Angeles Chargers at Buffalo Bills
New Era Field
Buffalo, NY
CBS
Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers
Lambeau Field
Green Bay, WI
FOX
Cleveland Browns at New Orleans Saints
Mercedes-Benz Superdome
New Orleans, LA
FOX
Miami Dolphins at New York Jets
MetLife Stadium
East Rutherford, NJ
CBS
Kansas City Chiefs at Pittsburgh Steelers
Heinz Field
Pittsburgh, PA
CBS
Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Raymond James Stadium
Tampa, FL
FOX
Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans
Nissan Stadium
Nashville, TN
CBS
Indianapolis Colts at Washington
FedEx Field
Landover, MD
CBS
Afternoon Games
Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams
1:05 PM PT (4:05 ET)
Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum
Los Angeles, CA
FOX
Detroit Lions at San Francisco 49ers
1:05 PM PT (4:05 ET)
Levi’s Stadium
Santa Clara, CA
FOX
Oakland Raiders at Denver Broncos
2:25 PM MT (4:25 ET)
Bronco Stadium at Mile High
Denver, CO
CBS
New England Patriots at Jacksonville Jaguars
4:25 PM ET
TIAA Bank Field
Jacksonville, FL
CBS
Sunday Night Football
New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys
7:20 PM CT (8:20 ET)
AT&T Stadium
Arlington, TX
NBC
