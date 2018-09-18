NFC North Rundown: Two shaky defensive penalties loom large over week 2 outcomes

For a second consecutive week, the Green Bay Packers are one of the most hotly-discussed teams across the NFL. This time around it’s for not such a great reason.

The Packers (1-0-1) were forced to end their contest with the Minnesota Vikings in a draw as both teams missed multiple opportunities to win on Sunday afternoon. Dubious roughing the passer penalty or not, a tie between the top divisional contenders will cast an intriguing shadow over the rest of the season in the NFC North.

But the Packers were not the only team to suffer from a debatable defensive penalty that cost the team a critical turnover. The Detroit Lions also were called for a penalty that erased a game-altering interception. Frustrations are mounting as Detroit looked overpowered for a second straight week. Meanwhile in Chicago, the Bears their first win of the season behind another strong defensive showing and more intriguing play calling.

More on the reaction from the Vikings’ sideline, as well as where the Lions go from here, in today’s rundown.

Minnesota Vikings (1-0-1)

Tied at Green Bay, 29-29; Next vs. Buffalo

No one was happy for the game to be settled with a tie on Sunday, including some of the Vikings’ notable playmakers.

In his first game against the rival Packers as a member of the Vikings, Cousins put together an excellent performance, including a game-tying drive in the two-minute drill. A couple of drops, including one that led to an interception, were two of the very few blemishes.

The Vikings are without a reliable kicker once again. Minnesota is bringing in former Dallas Cowboy Dan Bailey to replace the rookie fifth round pick, who missed two overtime field goals Sunday.

Detroit Lions (0-2)

Lost 30-27 at San Francisco; Next vs. New England

Equipped with pictures, here is a look at the defensive holding call that wiped out a potentially game-changing interception for the Lions.

Matt Patricia understands the fans’ frustrations after a lackluster 0-2 start to the season and addresses those irritations while talking about the Lions’ tendency to give up the big play and players struggling to get on a positive sleep schedule in the early going.

One of the game’s best “big play” receivers a year ago, Marvin Jones has struggled to replicate his numbers thus far, due in part to a few Matthew Stafford overthrows.

Won 24-17 vs. Seattle; Next at Arizona

Among the tidbits from Monday night’s victory, the Bears ran on 3rd-and-1 while tight end Trey Burton was featured in the wildcat.

Supremely athletic but struggling with accuracy so far, Trubisky had an up-and-down night with two interceptions. Here’s a look at those two picks and bleacher tweets involving the Bears’ young quarterback.

Burton was an active part of the game plan against the Seahawks and caught a touchdown on an option shovel pass in the first half. That type of play call continued the offensive creativity showed by Head Coach Matt Nagy last week in Green Bay.