Packers 2018 Week 1 Scouting Report: Chicago Bears

Football is back and the countdown to a new season of Packers’ football is in its final days. With a new cast of characters coming into the fold alongside a stable of established talent, the Packers look to rebound from a disappointing season a year ago and reclaim the NFC North Crown and push towards the coveted Lombardi Trophy in their hundredth year as an organization. My intent in writing this column is to look at the upcoming opponent for the Packers each week and scout out the matchup and its implications ahead of the contest. Personnel changes, player injuries, trends in play, and the like over the course of the season to gauge how the Packers stack up and how the game might play out.

As for me, I’ve been a Packers fan since I was a kid growing up in Alaska. Some of my favorite moments as a football fan include Al Harris’ pick against the Seahawks in the playoffs, Rodgers’ stunner against the Bears on fourth down to win the division at Soldier Field, and of course winning the Super Bowl over the Steelers. Brett Favre was my absolute hero every Sunday and while the messy breakup and subsequent ventures to New York and that purple team that shall not be named were quite difficult, many years of counseling and therapy have helped me (mostly) recover emotionally. I have loved sports and football for almost as long as I have been a semi-functional person and for that entire duration, Green Bay has been my team first and foremost.

This is something I'm figuring out as I go, so any feedback or conversation is much appreciated. Anyway, on to the breakdown.





Offense

The Bears’ new head coach this offseason is none other than Matt Nagy, formerly the quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs. Under head coach Andy Reid, Nagy’s offense become known for a strong running attack lead by rookie phenom Kareem Hunt bolstered by chunk plays down the field to the likes of speedster Tyreek Hill and receiving tight end Travis Kelce. We learned that contrary to popular belief, Alex Smith actually can throw down the field, a trend Nagy should look to continue in Chicago with his own young quarterback.

The passing game looks to improve in Chicago from last year in quarterback Mitchell Trubisky’s sophomore campaign. New big money pass catchers Allen Robinson, Taylor Gabriel, and tight end Trey Burton should give Trubisky better downfield targets to improve on his 6.6 yards per attempt mark from a year ago. In particular, Trey Burton looks to possibly slot into a similar role to the aforementioned Kelce in the offense, moving around the formation and causing matchup issues against defensive backs and linebackers alike with his combination of size and speed.

To go with the new potential in the passing game, the Bears’ offense should still be anchored by workhorse running back Jordan Howard. Nagy’s offense in KC a year ago averaged 4.7 yards per carry on the ground, the best mark in the league and offering great promise to Howard’s back to back thousand yard campaigns since entering the league. In addition to versatile running and receiving threat Tarik Cohen, Chicago could look to utilize Trubisky’s athleticism rushing the ball, employing him in run-pass option (RPO) playcalls similarly to Alex Smith the last couple years in Kansas City.





Defense

The big news in Chicago this week is obviously the arrival of elite pass rusher Khalil Mack from Oakland. Though the price to acquire him was steep, including two first round picks and the richest contract for a defensive player in NFL history, he should provide a new, deadly weapon for defensive coordinator Vic Fangio to deploy. However, with how close to the start of the season the deal occurred, it will be interesting to see how quickly Mack gets up to speed in Chicago’s defensive rotation, a fact that could benefit Green Bay come Sunday night.

The other big story coming out of Bears’ camp was the temporary holdout of linebacker Roquan Smith, the team’s first round pick this year. It’s a pretty solid bet that Smith will eventually feature at the heart of this young, talented unit in Chicago, though his usage early on might be capped as he adjusts to his new role and the speed of the pro game following a slightly shortened camp. He has the range and versatility against the run and in coverage to eventually fill the Patrick Willis/Navarro Bowman roles roving the middle of the field that were hallmarks of Fangio’s great Niners defensive units under Jim Harbaugh.

The Bears’ defense as a whole ranked in or near the top ten in scoring allowed and both rushing and passing yards allowed a year ago. With a new infusion of talent coming in, this is a young unit that should only grow stronger as the year goes on. An early season road matchup against a division rival in Green Bay in primetime no less should prove a tough early test against another strong Packers’ offense to start the year.





Final Thoughts

Crucial Matchup: Kyle Fuller vs. Davante Adams

Coming into the season, Davante Adams is the clear no. 1 receiving option for Aaron Rodgers and the Packers’ offense. Similarly, the Bears’ secondary unit has a clear no. 1 in Kyle Fuller as the top cover man, who signed a four year, $56 million extension this offseason to become one of the highest paid corners in the league. With Aaron Jones suspended for the first two games, the running back rotation will be a bit short handed to start the year. Thus, Coach McCarthy and company might look to establish the passing game early and often with many of those targets going the direction of Adams’ no. 17. His ability to create separation on the perimeter against the likes of Fuller will be crucial for the Packers’ offense producing on Sunday night.

Flashback

In the Bears and Packers’ two matchups last year, the Packers’ offense was able to generate solid movement both on the ground and through the air. Rodgers lit up the Bears’ defense for four touchdowns in their early season matchup and even the oft maligned Brett Hundley found success against the Bears’ defense, generating a solid performance and a victory filling in during Rodgers’ injury. In both contests, the Bears fell behind early and struggled to get the running game going. However, in Trubisky’s start later in the year, he managed to find success against the secondary, coming just short of three hundred passing yards in a one possession loss in Chicago.

