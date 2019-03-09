Packers ‘expressing interest’ in Dee Ford, per report

Though the franchise tag removed many quality pass rushers from free agency, it did place one of the top options onto the trade market when the Kansas City Chiefs tagged Dee Ford. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Green Bay Packers have expressed interest in trading for the veteran edge defender.

Restocking at outside linebacker ranks among the Packers’ top priorities this offseason. Not only does longtime pass rusher Clay Matthews hit free agency, but the team could also part ways with Nick Perry following a disappointing, injury-plagued season. That would leave Kyler Fackrell as the only established presence at the position in Green Bay, making a player like Ford an attractive option to consider.

Ford enjoyed a career season in 2018. He finished second on the team in sacks (13) and, according to Pro Football Focus, first in total pressures (86). Normally, that kind of performance would lead to a long-term extension. However, with the Chiefs transitioning to a new defense under Steve Spagnuolo, Ford became a schematic misfit in Kansas City. Still, the team placed the franchise tag on him in hopes of procuring compensation.

As with any possible trade, the discussion centers on compensation. The Packers hold multiple first-round picks in the upcoming draft but doesn’t seem likely to part with either, at least not without receiving more than Ford in return. The conversation likely begins with Green Bay’s second-rounder, No. 44 overall, and continues from there. The team also has extra selections in the fourth and sixth rounds that could help facilitate a deal.

Ford entered the NFL as a first-round pick in 2014. He has since amassed 30.5 sacks and 212 total pressures. Ford turns 28 later this month.