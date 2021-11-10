Kenny Clark & Kingsley Keke practice for Packers in Wednesday walkthrough

On Wednesday, the Green Bay Packers held a walkthrough practice rather than a full session as they begin on-field preparations to play the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday in week 10. Seattle brings a disappointing 3-5 record into Lambeau Field this weekend, but with Russell Wilson expected to play after a stint on injured reserve, Green Bay’s defense will have its hands full.

Thankfully, the defensive line appears that it will have most if not all of those hands on deck for Sunday’s game. Last week against the Kansas City Chiefs, the team’s three starting linemen all dealt with some sort of injury — Kingsley Keke was out with a concussion, Dean Lowry was on limited duty dealing with a hamstring injury, and Kenny Clark left the game in the second quarter with a back issue.

However, all three of those men practiced on Wednesday, a great sign for their availability to play against Seattle. Each was spotted on the field by media members and although the team performed a walkthrough, the Packers did release practice estimates for their injured players, with all three listed as participants in some fashion.

Clark and Keke were limited, while Lowry was deemed a full participant after playing just 22 snaps on Sunday. The fact that all three were able to work in some capacity on Wednesday should bode well for their game availability come Sunday.

Additionally, rookie cornerback Eric Stokes, who missed the Chiefs game as a late scratch due to a knee injury he suffered in warmups, was listed as a limited participant as well. Although the Packers’ starting cornerback duo of Kevin King and Rasul Douglas did an excellent job limiting the Chiefs’ wideout production without Stokes, having his speed and size back in the lineup would be a welcome return for the Packers and their fans.

The Packers listed two other players as limited on Wednesday: offensive tackle Dennis Kelly (back) and wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown (ankle). The only player on the roster who was not participating at all was tight end Dominique Dafney. A hamstring injury kept Dafney out, and his availability will be worth monitoring throughout the week.