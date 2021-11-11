Week 10 NFL Picks: Packers favored over Seahawks by 3.5 despite looming QB questions

Although both Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson still face questions about their availability for Sunday’s matchup between their teams, there is indeed a line on the Green Bay Packers’ game against the Seattle Seahawks. Green Bay heads in favored by 3.5 points, a sign that sportsbooks believe Rodgers will indeed be activated on Saturday and in the starting lineup in week 10 following his COVID-related absence last week.

Jordan Love and the Packers’ offense struggled mightily against the Kansas City Chiefs last week, but a Rodgers return should have that unit in good shape. If the Packers’ defense can put up a similar performance to the one it exhibited at Arrowhead Stadium, this Green Bay team can beat anyone — provided it does not commit a slew of special teams gaffes and has a full complement of offensive playmakers.

For Seattle, Wilson returns off injured reserve this week, having missed three games with a finger injury he suffered against the Los Angeles Rams. Wilson has been one of the NFL’s most efficient passers this season when he has played, so Joe Barry and the Packers’ defense will have their hands full if he plays, particularly in defending excellent wide receivers D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett.

Also potentially returning for the Packers is All-Pro tackle David Bakhtiari, who was activated off the PUP list on Wednesday. Bakhtiari may or may not play on Sunday, but he at least is back on the 53-man roster in time to ensure that he will return at some point this season after suffering a torn ACL in practice last New Year’s Eve.

Here are our picks for this week’s games, and be sure to make your prediction in the poll below.