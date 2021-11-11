Thursday Cheese Curds: Packers depth shines through season’s first half

It’s midseason award time, and if you were picking an MVP for the Packers, it might just be a conglomeration of backups at non-star players.

Their roster depth has been tested week in and week out, and last Sunday was the first game where it really appeared to be a problem. Between Jordan Love filling in for Aaron Rodgers and the Packers’ patchwork interior line, their depth finally reached its breaking point.

But by and large, Green Bay’s backups have powered their 7-2 start, pushing them through the in-season losses of Za’Darius Smith, Jaire Alexander, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and Josh Myers and helping offset the absence of David Bakhtiari.

It hasn’t always been pretty, sure. But the Packers have showcased a deep bench through the season’s first half, and as their elite talent begins to return to health, they’ll just be that much more dangerous.

Even if their depth players have played well, the offense still looks a little different without Aaron Rodgers at the helm. But different isn’t always bad.

He’s not a backup, but Elgton Jenkins has been a big reason the Packers’ offensive line hasn’t missed a beat.

