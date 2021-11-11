Odell Beckham Jr. signs with the Los Angeles Rams, per report

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Kim Jones reported at 3:43 PM Eastern that former Cleveland Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was down to the Los Angeles Rams and the Green Bay Packers as his potential landing spot. One minute later, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Beckham was signing with the Rams, not the Packers. Up until NFL Network’s report, no one had officially linked Beckham to the Rams, though Jeff Howe of The Athletic did report that six teams were in the running for the receiver, with only the Packers, Saints, Chiefs, Seahawks and Patriots named.

At this point, I guess everyone can infer that the sixth team was indeed the Rams, who recently waived receiver DeSean Jackson per Jackson’s request. This moves comes off of the heels of the Rams trading for former Denver Broncos pass-rusher Von Miller on the week of the trade deadline, despite the fact that Miller is on an expiring contract and cost the team multiple Day 2 draft selections in the future.

Update #1:

Multiple reporters are now disputing Schefter’s report that Beckham-to-Los Angeles is a done deal. Kim Jones of the NFL Network claims that OBJ is “on the fence” in deciding between the Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams as his next landing spot. Josina Anderson of USA Today has also said that Beckham used the same “on the fence” verbiage to describe his current decision status. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Packers’ and Rams’ offers are “somewhat similar” and Beckham has “spotlighted” the two franchises since he was waived earlier this week.

Update #2:

Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic has reported that a team source is “under the impression deal is done.” The Rams official team website has also posted that the team has signed Odell Beckham Jr.

Rams also have posted on their site and sent notification - https://t.co/vTAJon2aXK pic.twitter.com/kYKU7PdwzJ — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) November 11, 2021

Update #3:

Von Miller on Instagram: pic.twitter.com/ChByDEQQ7O — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 11, 2021

Beckham has officially signed with the Los Angeles Rams, per NFL Network’s Kim Jones’ personal text with the receiver. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport has reported that Beckham signed a one-year deal with the team.