Injury Report Update: David Bakhtiari officially listed as “limited” in first practice designation of season

Thursday was the first time this season that the Green Bay Packers had to make an official practice designation for their All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari, who was removed from the physically unable to perform list yesterday after his 21-day trial window to practice without being a member of the 53-man roster expired. The Packers have not officially stated if Bakhtiari will or won’t start, but they listed him as a limited participant in practice on Thursday with a knee injury, following his recovery from his ACL surgery for a 2020 injury.

Elsewhere on the offensive line, backup right tackle Dennis Kelly, who has been battling with a back injury for most of the season, went from a limited participant in practice on Wednesday to a full participant on Thursday. Kelly played three special teams snaps against Kansas City last week, his first snaps since Week 4 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The bigger injury questions, though, come on the defensive side of the ball. Starting nose tackle Kenny Clark (back) and cornerback Eric Stokes (knee) are both still listed as limited participants while rotational defensive lineman Kingsley Keke (concussion) is still not a full participant following his head injury against the Arizona Cardinals on October 28th.

Rotational tight end Dominique Dafney (hamstring), who was placed on the injured reserve earlier this season for a hip injury, has yet to practice after playing 25 offensive snaps against the Chiefs in a start.

At the time of this post, the Seattle Seahawks have yet to update their Thursday practice participation but it’s worth noting that three players (CB Bless Austin, LB Cody Barton and S Marquise Blair) did not practice on Wednesday while two others (RB Alex Collins and T Jamarco Jones) were limited in their participation.