Seahawks activate QB Russell Wilson, WR Dee Eskridge from IR but RB Chris Carson will not play vs Green Bay

The Seattle Seahawks have officially activated both quarterback Russell Wilson (finger) and wide receiver Dee Eskridge (concussion) from the injured reserve today, per Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. Wilson has been recovering from a mallet finger surgery due to an injury that occurred against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 5. Eskridge had one reception for six yards and two carries for 22 yards in 12 offensive snaps in Week 1 before sustaining a concussion against the Indianapolis Colts that has kept him off the field for half of the second-round pick’s rookie season.

Earlier today, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll stated that both Wilson and Eskridge would play, meaning the official activation was expected. Carroll did make it sound like running back Chris Carson, who is also on the injured reserve with a designation to return, would not play against the Packers, though. Carroll stated today, “We don’t feel like it’s time, yet, so we’re going to hold him out,” per Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times.

Carson has been battling a neck injury that has held him out since Week 4. Prior to the injury, Carson was the Seahawks’ starting running back. In Carson’s place, Alex Collins will start. Collins has made the last four starts in Seattle’s backfield, registering 61 attempts for 227 yards (3.7 yards per attempt) and one rushing touchdowns over those games. He has also caught four passes on five targets for 31 yards over the Seahawks’ last four games.

It seems as though Seattle’s Week 9 BYE week came at the right time, as two of their key offensive contributors are returning to the field, despite Carson still needing some extra time to recover from his neck injury.