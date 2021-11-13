College Football Week 11 Schedule: 4 ranked games today across 4 conferences

Finally, there are some good matchups (on paper) around college football this week! Four different games on Saturday’s schedule put teams ranked in the College Football Playoff rankings against one another, and they come in four different conferences.

One such game comes in the early time slot today, and that is in the Big XII. Unbeaten Oklahoma is ranked only 8th by the playoff committee for now, and they will head south to face 7-2 Baylor. A few hours later, the Big Ten gets its ranked matchup in the mid-afternoon slate. Ohio State, currently on the fringe of playoff position at #4, will host #19 Purdue.

Then the SEC and ACC see their big games kick off in the evening. Texas A&M will visit Ole Miss for a prime time kickoff, followed by a North Carolina rivalry a half hour later as Wake Forest hosts North Carolina State.

Join us here throughout the entire day of college football action as we follow along with all of the games.