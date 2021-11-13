 clock menu more-arrow no yes

College Football Week 11 Schedule: 4 ranked games today across 4 conferences

Only the Pac-12 is held without a ranked vs. ranked matchup today.

Finally, there are some good matchups (on paper) around college football this week! Four different games on Saturday’s schedule put teams ranked in the College Football Playoff rankings against one another, and they come in four different conferences.

One such game comes in the early time slot today, and that is in the Big XII. Unbeaten Oklahoma is ranked only 8th by the playoff committee for now, and they will head south to face 7-2 Baylor. A few hours later, the Big Ten gets its ranked matchup in the mid-afternoon slate. Ohio State, currently on the fringe of playoff position at #4, will host #19 Purdue.

Then the SEC and ACC see their big games kick off in the evening. Texas A&M will visit Ole Miss for a prime time kickoff, followed by a North Carolina rivalry a half hour later as Wake Forest hosts North Carolina State.

Join us here throughout the entire day of college football action as we follow along with all of the games.

CFB Week 11 Saturday

Visiting Team Home Team Venue City, State Time (CT) TV Network
Visiting Team Home Team Venue City, State Time (CT) TV Network
#6 Michigan Penn State Beaver Stadium University Park, PA 11:00 AM ABC
#8 Oklahoma #13 Baylor McLane Stadium Waco, TX 11:00 AM FOX
Mississippi State #17 Auburn Jordan-Hare Stadium Auburn, AL 11:00 AM ESPN
Northwestern #18 Wisconsin Camp Randall Stadium Madison, WI 11:00 AM ESPN2
West Virginia Kansas State Bill Snyder Family Stadium Manhattan, KS 11:00 AM FOX Sports 1
New Mexico State #2 Alabama Bryant-Denny Stadium Tuscaloosa, AL 11:00 AM SEC Network
#19 Purdue #4 Ohio State Ohio Stadium Columbus, OH 2:30 PM ABC
#1 Georgia Tennessee Neyland Stadium Knoxville, TN 2:30 PM CBS
Miami Florida State Doak Campbell Stadium Tallahassee, FL 2:30 PM ESPN
Minnesota #20 Iowa Kinnick Stadium Iowa City, IA 2:30 PM BTN
Maryland #7 Michigan State Spartan Stadium East Lansing, MI 3:00 PM FOX
#11 Texas A&M #15 Ole Miss Vaught-Hemingway Stadium Oxford, MS 6:00 PM ESPN
#9 Notre Dame Virginia Scott Stadium Charlottesville, VA 6:30 PM ABC
TCU #10 Oklahoma State Boone Pickens Stadium Stillwater, OK 6:30 PM FOX
#25 Arkansas LSU Tiger Stadium Baton Rouge, LA 6:30 PM SEC Network
#16 NC State #12 Wake Forest Truist Field Winston-Salem, NC 6:30 PM ACC Network
Washington State #3 Oregon Autzen Stadium Eugene, OR 9:30 PM ESPN
Nevada #22 San Diego State Dignity Health Sports Park Carson, CA 9:30 PM CBS Sports Network

