NFL Week 10 Sunday Schedule: Chiefs and Raiders battle for AFC West position

Of all of the NFL games on in the first two time slots today, no other contest has a wider television footprint than the Green Bay Packers’ matchup with the Seattle Seahawks. This game, the first between the two teams since the 2019 postseason, will be widely distributed across most of the country, with only the primary markets for the Philadelphia Eagles and Denver Broncos being denied the contest on their local televisions.

But there are plenty of other good games to watch in the early time slot, plus an intriguing AFC West matchup in prime time tonight. Early on, the Browns-Patriots contest should be a big one for deciding Wild Card positioning in the AFC, while the Falcons-Cowboys game will provide some intrigue as Atlanta has found its way into the 7th and final playoff position in the NFC at present.

Then after Green Bay and Seattle take center stage in the afternoon, the AFC West gets some time to shine on Sunday Night Football. The Las Vegas Raiders, co-leaders of that division with a 5-3 record, will try to hold off the Kansas City Chiefs, who sit a game back at 5-4. All four teams in the AFC West are either 5-3 or 5-4, while the AFC North also has four teams with five or more wins. It’s an odd situation, to be sure, but one that should start to solve itself with some more intra-division contests in the coming weeks, including tonight’s in Las Vegas.

Join us throughout the day here as we discuss and comment on all of the NFL action from around the league.