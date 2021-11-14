It's now official: Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson will start at quarterback opposite one another for the ninth time on Sunday afternoon.
On one side, Rodgers returns from a bout with COVID-19 after missing the Green Bay Packers' last game a week ago in Kansas City. On the other, Wilson is back after missing three games with a more conventional injury, a banged-up middle finger on his throwing hand.
The two returns bring intrigue back to a matchup between one of the NFC's consistent powerhouses and another franchise that is typically among the conference's elite but has slipped this season. Read on below for all the details on how to tune in for today's premier matchup in the late afternoon time slot.
WHO?
Seattle Seahawks (3-5) vs. Green Bay Packers (7-2)
WHERE?
Lambeau Field
Green Bay, Wisconsin
WHEN?
Sunday, November 14
3:25 PM Central Time
HOW?
TV Broadcast
Channel: CBS
Broadcasters: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson
Broadcast Map
Packers-Seahawks shown in red (also on locally in Hawaii and Alaska markets)
Radio Broadcasts
Packers Radio Network
Sirius 82, XM 227
Online Streaming Options
In-market: NFL app, Yahoo! Sports app, Paramount+, Packers.com
Out-of-market: NFL Sunday Ticket
WHAT ELSE?
Odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook)
Point Spread: Packers favored by 3.5 points
Over/under total: 49 points
Last Meeting
Regular season: 2018 Week 11, @Seahawks 27, Packers 24
Postseason: 2019 Divisional Round, @Packers 28, Seahawks 23
All-Time Head-to-Head Record
Regular season: Packers lead 11-8-0
Postseason: Packers lead 3-1
