It's now official: Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson will start at quarterback opposite one another for the ninth time on Sunday afternoon.

On one side, Rodgers returns from a bout with COVID-19 after missing the Green Bay Packers' last game a week ago in Kansas City. On the other, Wilson is back after missing three games with a more conventional injury, a banged-up middle finger on his throwing hand.

The two returns bring intrigue back to a matchup between one of the NFC's consistent powerhouses and another franchise that is typically among the conference's elite but has slipped this season. Read on below for all the details on how to tune in for today's premier matchup in the late afternoon time slot.

WHO?

Seattle Seahawks (3-5) vs. Green Bay Packers (7-2)

WHERE?

Lambeau Field

Green Bay, Wisconsin

WHEN?

Sunday, November 14

3:25 PM Central Time

HOW?

TV Broadcast

Channel: CBS

Broadcasters: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson

Broadcast Map

Packers-Seahawks shown in red (also on locally in Hawaii and Alaska markets)

Radio Broadcasts

Packers Radio Network

Sirius 82, XM 227

Online Streaming Options

In-market: NFL app, Yahoo! Sports app, Paramount+, Packers.com

Out-of-market: NFL Sunday Ticket

WHAT ELSE?

Odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Point Spread: Packers favored by 3.5 points

Over/under total: 49 points

Last Meeting

Regular season: 2018 Week 11, @Seahawks 27, Packers 24

Postseason: 2019 Divisional Round, @Packers 28, Seahawks 23

All-Time Head-to-Head Record

Regular season: Packers lead 11-8-0

Postseason: Packers lead 3-1