Packers inactives: DL Kenny Clark and CB Eric Stokes will play vs Seahawks

Cornerback Eric Stokes, who was injured in pre-game warmups last week, will play against the Seattle Seahawks. Last week, cornerbacks Kevin King and Rasul Douglas made starts at the position, off of King’s return to the field following a shoulder injury he had against the Cincinnati Bengals. King has been playing some of the best ball of his career recently and it will be interesting to see how the cornerback rotation works out with all three of those cornerbacks finally healthy. It should also be noted the Packers’ fourth outside cornerback, Isaac Yaidom, has been activated off of the reserve/COVID-19 list, as was quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Defensive lineman Kenny Clark (back) was injured against the Chiefs last week, too, but will suit up. Unfortunately, Kingsley Keke (concussion) will miss another week as he attempts to clear concussion protocols. Tackle David Bakhtiari, who just returned to the 53-man roster and did not practice on Friday, is not going to play, to no one’s surprise. Receiver Equanimeous St. Brown, who was listed as questionable with an ankle injury, and tight end Dominique Dafney (hamstring), who did not practice this week, are also being held out of the game.

The big news in Seattle is that running back Chris Carson was not taken off of the injured reserve list for a neck injury, meaning that he will not play against the Packers this week. Running back Alex Collins will make the start in the backfield instead.

Full Inactives List: