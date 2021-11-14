Snow. Aaron Rodgers. Russell Wilson.

It feels like everything is back to normal today for the Green Bay Packers as they host the Seattle Seahawks. A tumultuous last few weeks have seen the team deal with Rodgers’ positive COVID test, his unvaccinated status, and Jordan Love’s first NFL start in Kansas City a week ago. Rodgers is now back on the active roster, ready to start and play against a Seahawks team that has been a regular thorn in the Packers’ side during the last decade-plus.

Meanwhile, Seattle gets its quarterback back today after he missed the last three games with a finger injury. The Seahawks struggled as a team with him before the injury, going just 2-3 in his five starts this season, and they have continued to sputter without him, as Geno Smith led the team to just a 1-2 record without Wilson.

Coming off a 13-7 loss to the Chiefs last week, the Packers sit at 7-2 and in second position in the NFC standings. Seattle sits at 3-5, looking up from the bottom of the NFC West. This chilly afternoon will be a massive game for both teams as they try to re-establish themselves.

Join us throughout the game in the comments to discuss. As always, keep it here at Acme Packing Company for updates throughout the contest and follow below for commentary from APC and other individuals who cover the Packers.