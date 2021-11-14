Week 11 NFL opening lines: Green Bay Packers are road favorites vs Minnesota

Draft Kings has announced the Green Bay Packers as a 2.5-point road favorite in their Week 11 matchup with the Minnesota Vikings. Up to this point in the season, the Packers are 9-1 against the spread, giving the team the highest rate of covering the spread of any team in the NFL at 90 percent. The Vikings are just 5-4 ATS in 2021.

The Packers have been away favorites just three times this year: in Week 1 against New Orleans, in Week 5 against Cincinnati and in Week 6 against Chicago. The Packers covered and outright won their last two games in this situation, with the obvious loss against the spread being their 38-3 loss to New Orleans in Week 1.

The Packers money line in the upcoming game is -140, which carries an implied probability that Green Bay wins the matchup roughly 58 percent of the time. Against Mike Zimmer Vikings teams, aside from the 2017 game in which quarterback Aaron Rodgers left the game with an injury after four pass attempts, Rodgers’ Packers have gone 7-4-1 against the Vikings straight up. Over those games, Rodgers has averaged 249 passing yards per game with an overall touchdown-interception ratio of 24:3.

