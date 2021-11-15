The Green Bay Packers’ defense set their sights on a shutout in the second half of Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks, and thanks to a pair of interceptions in the end zone and a late stand with seconds left, they achieved that goal. The Packers’ 17-0 victory over Seattle went down as the team’s first shutout in over three years, but it was a costly performance on the injury front.

Although Kenny Clark and Eric Stokes returned for the game — and both played very well — the team saw a pair of edge rushers leave the game with injuries that seemed significant. Whitney Mercilus’ biceps injury looks to be very problematic, as he was ruled out almost immediately after reaching the sideline. Meanwhile, Rashan Gary’s continued ascent to stardom seems to have hit some turbulence with a hyperextended elbow.

More updates should be coming on those two players shortly, but if they both must miss any time, the Packers will need to add reinforcements at outside linebacker. Only Preston Smith and Jonathan Garvin remain on the 53-man roster as healthy options, so look for the return of La’Darius Hamilton and perhaps another acquisition in the coming days should the injured Packers have to miss time.

Here’s a recap of the reactions from Sunday’s victory.

Packers defense stands tall against Kyler Murray, Patrick Mahomes and Russell Wilson | Packers Wire

Holding three elite quarterbacks to a total of one touchdown pass and 34 points in three straight weeks is a tremendous performance. Next up are Kirk Cousins and Matthew Stafford.

New challenges await Packers’ defense as it keeps climbing | Packers.com

The Packers' next two opponents before their bye week are tough enough on their own, but if Rashan Gary and Whitney Mercilus need to miss any time, that will make those games extra challenging.

Aaron Rodgers left feeling emotional after Green Bay Packers win in QB's return from 10-day absence | ESPN

Rodgers got "a little misty" after Sunday's win at Lambeau, saying he won't take wins for granted at this stage in his career.

Packers are still in good hands with AJ Dillon if Aaron Jones misses time with a knee injury – The Athletic

Dillon was the closer after Jones left the game with an injury, and now he will likely be thrust into a primary role for the next few games. Thankfully, he has shown all season that he's ready for it.

Police find £33m cocaine haul hidden in shipment of onion rings - STV News

418 kilograms of cocaine were smuggled inside the delicious fried treats, but the British Border Force intercepted the offending onions at a border area in France.