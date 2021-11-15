Packers team stock to go on sale Nov. 16

Last month, at the Fall owner’s meetings, the NFL approved the Green Bay Packers’ request to sell team stock for the first time since 2011. On Monday, the Packers announced that the team will begin its stock sale on Nov. 16 at 8 AM Central, but it will extend through Feb. 25 of 2022. The price of each share is set at $300 and purchases are limited to residents in the United States, Guam, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The Packers will only offer 300,000 shares during their upcoming sale, which means that you might want to buy them sooner than later. There is no promise that you will be able to get ahold of a share if you want to wait until February to purchase one. They are also limited to 200 shares per individual, but you can purchase shares as a gift for someone else.

The team also makes it clear in their statement that “The Packers will have no obligation to repay the amount a buyer pays to purchase Packers stock.”

Keep an eye out tomorrow for more news on the team stock, if you have $300 laying around for some unique team memorabilia. This will only be the sixth time in the team’s history that they sell shares, with the only two sales in the Super Bowl era (1997 and 2011) coming off of Super Bowl runs, making this sale particularly unorthodox. Typically, the sale of stock goes hand-in-hand with stadium renovations to Lambeau Field. At the moment, the key renovation project on Packers President Mark Murphy’s mind is new video boards for the stadium, based on his recent comments.