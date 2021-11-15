Packers OLB Rashan Gary to attempt to play with a brace vs Vikings

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Green Bay Packers pass-rusher Rashan Gary will attempt to brace his hyperextended elbow and play against the Minnesota Vikings. Gary was injured on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks and did not return to the field following a play in which his arm bent in ways arms should not bend.

Schefter also noted that Gary will have an MRI on Tuesday that should clarify the health of his shoulder, so keep an eye out for updates on Gary throughout the week. Both Gary and outside linebacker Whitney Mercilus (biceps) were injured in yesterday’s game, putting the Packers in a tough pass-rushing situation. Three players who have played outside linebacker for Green Bay, Za’Darius Smith, Chauncey Rivers and Randy Ramsey, are already on the injured reserve, leaving only Preston Smith and Jonathan Garvin as healthy players at the position on the 53-man roster.

Preston Smith also missed a game earlier in the season due to an obliques injury. The Packers just recently released La’Darius Hamilton, who was signed off of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ practice squad after Za’Darius Smith was placed on injured reserve following Week 1. If the Packers need to bring in another outside linebacker to the 53-man roster this week, assume that re-signing Hamilton or bringing up Tipa Galeai from the practice squad will be their first moves. Galeai has been with the Packers for the last two seasons but only seen playing time in one game (2020 Week 1) when he registered nine defensive snaps for the team. Galeai was a roster-bubble player during cutdowns this summer.

There have been no updates on Mercilus’ injury situation, but it’s worth mentioning that running back Aaron Jones (knee) was the third major injury the Packers had against the Seahawks and he will only miss one or two weeks with an MCL sprain, per early reports.