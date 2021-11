Justis and Tex break down what happened in the Packers’ 17-0 win over the Seahawks before they talk vibe checks, what injuries will mean moving forward and what the playoff outlook looks like in the NFL as of Sunday of Week 10.

Want more great Packers audio content from Acme Packing Company? Subscribe to our feed wherever you get your podcasts — and give us a quick 5-star rating if you’re enjoying it! It helps boost our profile and spread the word.